Break for Love Valentine's Day Party

Online virtual party of classic house and rare grooves, with JoJo Flores, Dave Campbell, Yogi, Tyrone Solomon and Dirty Dale. Feb 14 from noon-7 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/403294640972693

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-14 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-02-14 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music

Virtual Event

