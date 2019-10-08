Break the Fake: Finding Truth in a World of Fake News

Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5

Join Timothy Caulfield, author of Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?, Ramona Pringle, Associate Professor in the RTA School of Media at Ryerson University, Matthew Johnson, Director of Education at MediaSmarts and host Jayme Poisson from the CBC podcast Front Burner, for a lively discussion on one of today’s most important issues: the spread of online misinformation. 6 pm. Free. 

