Breaking Barriers In Journalsim

Conference with panels on surviving as a freelance journalist in Canada and on gender barriers in photojournalism. keynote address from Kamal Al-Solaylee plus media-makers Solana Cain, Rita Leistner, Kisha Ferguson, Tanja-Tiziana, Nicholas Hune-Brown, Naomi Skwarna and others. Noon-3 pm. $5-$10. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca.