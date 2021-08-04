- News
The Royal Ontario Museum presents an alternative history of photography exhibition highlighting key moments from nearly 200 years of photographic history. Aug 14 to Jan 16, 2022. http://www.rom.on.ca
From inventors William Henry Fox Talbot and Hippolyte Bayard to surrealist Florence Henri; to the great flowering of mid-century North American work with Ansel Adams, Diane Arbus, Robert Frank, and Dorothea Lange; to celebrated Malian photographer Malick Sidibé and pioneering Chinese photographer, Lang Jingshan, Breaking the Frame explores a wide diversity of viewpoints that make up the great richness of the photographic medium today.
Location - Royal Ontario Museum
Venue Address - 100 Queen's Park, Toronto