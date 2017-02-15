Breaking Through: Making Art And Performing While Black In Toronto

Fundraiser and community building event that begins with a talk and ends in a dance party. Black artists share their stories about breaking into the arts in TO and some of the challenges faced by Black women and genderqueer artists in sustaining a music/arts career and what can be done to make it easier for emerging artists to build their careers in the city. 7-11:30 pm. $10.

