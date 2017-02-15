Breaking Through: Making Art And Performing While Black In Toronto

The Fountain 1261 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X6

Fundraiser and community building event that begins with a talk and ends in a dance party. Black artists share their stories about breaking into the arts in TO and some of the challenges faced by Black women and genderqueer artists in sustaining a music/arts career and what can be done to make it easier for emerging artists to build their careers in the city.  7-11:30 pm. $10. 

eventbrite.ca/e/breaking-through-making-art-and-performing-while-black-in-toronto-tickets-31886089151?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=esfb&utm-source=fbm&utm-term=listing

Black History
Community Events

