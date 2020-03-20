Breakout Con is Toronto's biggest event dedicated to tabletop games of all types from board games, card games, role-playing games and more. We welcome gamers of all ages and backgrounds, and are dedicated to offering a safe and inclusive space.

Unplug for a weekend and come rediscover the joy of playing games in an analog format. Build up civilizations on a board, let your imagination soar as you roll for initiative, or showdown in a game of cunning and strategy against another player. There is something for everyone at Breakout Con with our expansive library of games, panels, tournaments and other events.

March 20-22, Friday noon-6 pm, Saturday 9 am-6 pm, Sunday 10 am-2 pm. Single tickets starting from $30; Adult 3 Day Pass $75; Family Pass (Fri or Sun) $100.

Special discounted day passes for families are available for Friday and Sunday, and we have expanded our offering of family-focused events this year to cater to those of you planning to visit during March Break!