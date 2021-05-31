Breakthroughs Film Festival 2021

Virtual edition of the film festival devoted exclusively to short films by emerging women and non-binary directors. The festival includes film screenings, talkbacks with participating filmmakers and industry programs. June 16-20. $5, festival pass $23. breakthroughsfilmfestival.com

Films will be available to watch on-demand from June 16-20. All screenings will include live-streamed Q&As with participating filmmakers. Please see the film descriptions for more information. Our festival is geo-blocked to Canada, which means you will need to be in Canada to watch the films.

If you have specific questions or require support, please email info@breakthroughsfilmfestival.com.