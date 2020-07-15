NOW MagazineAll EventsBrenda Draney

Brenda Draney’s paintings, with their gestural mark-making and wide expanses of canvas, present fragmented narratives that stem from her personal history as a Cree woman, living in northern Alberta. March 7-October 25, 2020.

 

2020-03-07 to
2020-10-25
 

10365 Islington, Kleinburg ON, 10365 Islington, Kleinburg ON
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 
 

