In Memory of Brenda MacIntyre’s son Quinn Taylor, who was murderd in 2016, the live music you will hear offers hope and healing. The songs span reggae, hip-hop and Indigenous hand drum singing, with Brenda’s usual soulful vocal flavour and a hint of funk and R&B. 7-10:30 pm. $20 advance, $35 at the door.

medicinesongwoman.com/events