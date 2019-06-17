Brick 103 Launch Party

Celebrate the launch of Brick's summer issue, featuring new writings by Michael Ondaatje, Karen Solie, Amitava Kumar and Hebe Uhart. Hosted by CBC’s Eleanor Wachtel, this literary event at the hotel's Melody Bar will feature readings by contributors Sadiqa de Meijer and Martha Baillie and a special presentation by ink-maker Jason Logan. 7:30 pm. Free.

