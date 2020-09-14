Bricks & Glitter Festival

Toronto’s underground festival for the queer, trans and Two-Spirit community.

Serving up a special blend of arts, activism and mutual aid, this year’s festival will include physically-distant outdoor dance parties, a storefront burlesque performance, a virtual town hall on defunding the police, online events for seniors to talk about HIV, systemic racism, disability and loneliness and two ASL performances, interpreted into English for the hearing community. Sept 14-27.

Online events will take place on Zoom. Links to events will be posted on Facebook event pages and on the website before each event. A selection of events will take place physically, and many of them will also be streamed online. Several events will include other forms of online engagement as well, including interactive workshops, a virtual whiteboard and private discussions for specific segments of the community.