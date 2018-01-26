Brine & Bubbles by Island Oysters
Cafe Con Leche 1571 Dupont, Toronto, Ontario M6P3S5
Pass includes eight oysters of six types, paired with two drinks of local sparkling wine, sake or craft beer, printed wine glass and discounted menu access. Enjoy speaking engagements from winery and brewery reps, music and browsing through Island Oysters' reference library. The cafe will also be serving non-alcoholic beverages along with sweet & savoury pastries. 7 pm. $40. Reserve. brineandbubbles.eventbrite.com
