Bring It To The Ballroom

Live From Inside livestreamed event with performances by Canada’s Drag race contestants Priyanka, Jimbo The Drag Clown and Scarlett Bobo. Nov 19 at 10 pm. $15-$60.

https://www.universe.com/events/bring-it-to-the-ballroom-feat-priyanka-jimbo-and-scarlett-bobo-tickets-FGT46V