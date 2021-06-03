Bring Our Children Home March

NOW MagazineAll EventsBring Our Children Home March

Porcupine Warriors & Idle No More we are hosting a March for the lives of the 215 children who have recently been discovered on the Secwepemc territory in so called British Colombia by one of the hundreds of Indian Residential Schools. June 6 at 2 pm. Queen’s Park, 110 Wellesley. https://www.instagram.com/p/CPpATEPtDrc/

We are calling out drummers, dancers to bring our traditions and culture.

This National Indigenous Awareness Month, we demand Justice for the genocide Canada continues to benefit from.

This will be a ceremonial space so please respect our space.

*Wear masks and physically distance
*Bring water bottles as it will be hot outside

Queen's Park

 

Rally
 

Community Events

Queen's Park

