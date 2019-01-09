Brockton Writers Series

Literary readings by poet and activist Jim Nason, novelist and educator Anubha Mehta, former President of the National Action Committee on the Status of Women and author Judy Rebick, art curator and writer Vicky Moufawad-Paul, with special guest speaker writer and sensitivity reader Dorothy Ellen Palmer on “How Can We Work Together Towards the Respectful Representation of Marginalized Identities?” 6:30 pm. Pwyc.

