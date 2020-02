Literary readings by author Armand Garnet Ruffo, poet Cristina Rizzuto, short-story writer Anuja Varghese and novelist Nora Gold, with guest speaker Marina Ferreira. 6:30 pm. Pwyc.

Venue accessible. Refreshments and books on sale.

brocktonwritersseries.wordpress.com/2020/02/08/brockton-writers-series-11-03-20/