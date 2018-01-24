Brodsky / Baryshnikov

(Show One Productions). This solo theatrical performance is based on the poems of Nobel laureate Joseph Brodsky, performed by Mikhail Baryshnikov. An emotional journey deep into the poet’s visceral and complex compositions. Performed in Russian with English surtitles, Baryshnikov recites a selection of his long-time friend’s poignant and eloquent works. Opens Jan 24 and runs to Jan 28, Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 3 pm. $45-$150.