Brodsky / Baryshnikov
Winter Garden Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4
(Show One Productions). This solo theatrical performance is based on the poems of Nobel laureate Joseph Brodsky, performed by Mikhail Baryshnikov. An emotional journey deep into the poet’s visceral and complex compositions. Performed in Russian with English surtitles, Baryshnikov recites a selection of his long-time friend’s poignant and eloquent works. Opens Jan 24 and runs to Jan 28, Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 3 pm. $45-$150.
