Broken Bits IWD Exhibtion

The Freedom Factory 22 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3C3

Broken Bits: Exploring the journey, changing the narrative and claiming the power of our own uniqueness. Inspired by Kintsugi - A piece by Brandy Dawley and featuring the Artwork of 30 Toronto artists. Opening 7-11 pm Mar 8 with live performance by Caardia. No cover, cash bar.

thefreedomfactorytoronto.com // facebook.com/events/2286279784755652

Tickets: https://downtowntoronto.snapd.com/events/view/1231537

416-855-9465
