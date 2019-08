by Lorene Stanwick (CreateTruth Productions/Workman Arts). Three siblings confront the truth about their childhood and family abuse. Previews from Sep 17, opens Sep 19 and runs to Sep 29, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $20-$30, preview pwyc.

Tickets at brokenbranches.ca or nativeearth.ca/akistudio/brokenbranches.ca.