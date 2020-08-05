NOW MagazineAll EventsBruce Mau

Rotman School of Management

Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Bruce Mau, Founder, Bruce Mau Studio; Co-founder, Massive Change Network; Author in conversation with Heather Reisman, Founder and CEO, Indigo Books on his new book “Bruce Mau: MC24: Bruce Mau’s 24 Principles for Designing Massive Change in Your Life and Work” (Phaidon Press, July 1, 2020).

October 6 at 6 pm ET. $17.70 plus HST per person (includes the link to the livestream) OR $89.95 plus HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “Bruce Mau: MC24”)

