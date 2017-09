BSAM Toronto 2017 Convention

The 2nd annual community gathering focusing on the improvement of Black & Afrocentric presence in speculative arts & science fiction in all creative forms and outlets. Dialogue will be centered on Toronto/ Canadian content with a special focus on ally-ship and “Moving forward Together” with First Nation indigenous communities. Live Performance- panel discussions - vendors + more. 1-8 pm. $10. Pre-register.

facebook.com/events/330453060715157

#BSAMToronto2017