BSAM2019: Black Speculative Arts Movement Convention

Gathering focused on topics around the 2nd wave of Afrofuturism (2.0), the state of the arts and culture in the Black community in Toronto and Canada. Cosmic market with vendors, art exhibits, cosplay, workshops, live music and a panel discussion. 1-5 pm. Free.

