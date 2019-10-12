BSAM2019: Black Speculative Arts Movement Convention

Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario

Gathering focused on topics around the 2nd wave of Afrofuturism (2.0), the state of the arts and culture in the Black community in Toronto and Canada. Cosmic market with vendors, art exhibits, cosplay, workshops, live music and a panel discussion. 1-5 pm. Free.

facebook.com/bsamcanada  //  eventbrite.com/e/72286828851

#BSAMTORONTO2019

Info

Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free
Community Events
