There’s very little in life that a bubble bath doesn’t make a whole lot better.

In Bubble Babz: Songs from the Tub, we find award-winning performer, choreographer, writer, director and Spice Girls Impersonator Barbara Johnston in hot water and completely in her element, sharing stories, and singing original songs with a little help from her friends. It’s bath time for adults.

Presented as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival. Runs July 7-17 at Crow’s Theatre (Streetcar Crowsnest), 345 Carlaw. fringetoronto.com