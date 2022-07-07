Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 7, 2022

There’s very little in life that a bubble bath doesn’t make a whole lot better.

In Bubble Babz: Songs from the Tub, we find award-winning performer, choreographer, writer, director and Spice Girls Impersonator Barbara Johnston in hot water and completely in her element, sharing stories, and singing original songs with a little help from her friends. It’s bath time for adults.

Presented as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival. Runs July 7-17 at Crow’s Theatre (Streetcar Crowsnest), 345 Carlaw. fringetoronto.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 345 Carlaw Ave, Toronto, ON, M4M 2T1

Event Price - $12

Date And Time

Thu, Jul 7th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 17th, 2022 @ 12:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

