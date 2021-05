Native Earth Performing Arts and Buddies present an online celebration of the strength, beauty, and talent of queer and 2-Spirit Indigenous people. Hosted by Mx Wolverine, with performances by Nina Boujee, Ronald R. Braman, Sophie Dow, Seán Carson Kinsella, Roger Kuhn, Denise B. McLeod, Raylah, Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone, and Weird Alice, and a DJ set by Deejay Jams. June 24 at 8 pm. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/2-spirit-cabaret-2021