Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride-Emerging Company-in-Residence Projects

Finding Community in Deaf Queer Women Spaces – Courage Bacchus is joined by three Deaf women artists – Tamyka Bullen, Thurga Kanagasekarampillai, and Gaitrie Persaud Dhunmoon – for an online open discussion of their journeys through queerness and art-making, and the barriers that they’ve had to overcome. June 22 at 7 pm.

Splitting the Lens – Led by Gaitrie Persaud, Deaf actors and hearing actors re-imagine improv and create a way to work together without ASL interpreters. Happening outside Buddies, for anyone to observe, this workshop hopes to bridge language divides, and create more opportunities for Deaf and hearing performers to share a stage. June 23 at 7 pm. Outside of Buddies (12 Alexander).

https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/emerging-company-in-residence/