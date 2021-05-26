Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride- Emerging Creators Unit

Online sneak peek into projects and processes by three artists who have been working with Tawiah M’Carthy, Philip Geller, and guest mentors to develop new works, and hone both artistic and producing skills. 27 Club by Ajahnis Charley, Park Life by Janis Mayers, and Whose Land is it Anyway? by Weird Alice. June 19 & 20 at 7 pm. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/ecu-2021

27 Club

by Ajahnis Charley

The year is 2046, and folks hitting the age of 27 have to prove their worth… or die. Combining sketch with playwriting, this dark comedy, speculative fiction piece digs into the pressures of youth, and the value of comedy.

Park Life

by Janis Mayers

Blending physical theatre, poetry, and in situ wanderings, Park Life follows Jade’s recovery from addiction alongside the revitalization of her neighbourhood, Regent Park. The paths diverge as the quick fixes of gentrification are contrasted with long-term healing and renewal.

Whose Land is it Anyway?

by Weird Alice

Weird Alice brings a QTBIPOC twist to classic 1970s game show tropes. This interactive, fever-dream piece asks audiences to see the real life of impacts of their consumption of other cultures.