Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride – Pride in Place

During this ongoing time of isolation and physical distancing, we ask: how can we still find ways to take up public space, be visible, out, loud and proud, political? How can we bring the spirit of queer pride to our neighbourhoods, public, private and shared spaces right across our city? This year, over 60 artists respond, with 22 digital, in-person, and object-based projects animating streets, parks, screens, and mailboxes across the city. June 15-27. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/pride-in-place