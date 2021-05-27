NOW MagazineAll EventsBuddies in Bad Times Queer Pride- Pride Tea Dance

Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride- Pride Tea Dance

by
16 16 people viewed this event.

Casual online get-together hosted by Ryan G. Hinds, with performances by Bom Bae, Rusty Note Wong, and Elvira Kurt. June 27 from 5-7 pm. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/pride-tea-dance

 

Date And Time

2021-06-27 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-06-27 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

