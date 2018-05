Manidoons Collective and Luminato Festival present a dramatic performance by playwright Yolanda Bonnell. A powerful exploration of a young Indigenous woman’s journey, in relationship to the addictions that stem from inter-generational trauma. Jun 20-24, Wed-Fri 8 pm, Sat-Sun 6 pm, mat Sat 1 pm. $39 & up.

luminatofestival.com/2018/Events/bug