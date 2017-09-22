Building a Community. Estonian Architects in Post-War Toronto

Exhibit opening and symposium. The Museum of Estonians Abroad has been working in collaboration with the Museum of Estonian Architecture in Tallinn since 2015 to prepare an exhibit about architects in Toronto with Estonian backgrounds. The exhibit will celebrate both Canada's 150th and Estonia's 100th birthdays. Speakers include the curator, Jarmo Kauge, the Rector of the Estonian Academy of Arts, Mart Kalm, and many others. 11 am-4 pm. Free. Donations appreciated.