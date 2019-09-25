Building Bridges In Grassroots Arts

Wavelength Music presents a panel discussion on bridge-building for communities in the DIY/grassroots/underground space. In an interconnected world increasingly dominated by a handful of powerful media and social media companies, what does it mean to be a grassroots or niche organization? Is bridge-building the key to how grassroots communities and organizations survive and thrive? 7 pm. Free.

Panelists announced include: Riaz Charania (Myseum of Toronto, Wavelength Board of Directors), Josephine Cruz (DJ Jayemkayem, ISO Radio), Maxhole (Unit 2) and Christopher Penrose (WatrVision Creative).

facebook.com/events/2485340571697415 // info@wavelengthmusic.ca