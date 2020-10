Theatre Passe Muraille presents an online performance as part of TPM Buzz programming.

Building Relationships with the World by Luke Reece is a poetic PowerPoint presentation that plays with audiences and shares honest stories about growing up bi-racial in Mississauga with a mentally-ill and absent father.

October 31 at 2 pm. Pwyc $5-$20. Tickets at https://ca.patronbase.com/_TheatrePasseMuraille/Productions