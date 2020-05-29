Building Resilient, Low-carbon Food Systems in East Toronto: What We Can Do Together
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto East End Climate Collective online discussion. Daniel Taylor of the Neighbourhood Food Hub will discuss how the Hub has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically how the pandemic experience offers an opportunity to rethink food systems and build a resilient and low-carbon food movement. 6-7 pm. Free. facebook.com/groups/2410073949260321
