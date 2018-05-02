Building Trust In Media
Google Toronto 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3K6
In an age of misinformation, disinformation, AI and media manipulation, how can news organizations and platforms like Google build trust with audiences? Join speakers Richard Gingras (vice-president of news at Google) and Craig Silverman (media editor with BuzzFeed News) and moderator Anna Maria Tremonti, host of CBC Radio One’s The Current. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). $15-$25. Pre-register.
Info
Google Toronto 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3K6 View Map
Community Events