Building Trust In Media

to Google Calendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00

Google Toronto 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3K6

In an age of misinformation, disinformation, AI and media manipulation, how can news organizations and platforms like Google build trust with audiences? Join speakers Richard Gingras (vice-president of news at Google) and Craig Silverman (media editor with BuzzFeed News) and moderator Anna Maria Tremonti, host of CBC Radio One’s The Current. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). $15-$25. Pre-register.

Info
Google Toronto 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3K6 View Map
Community Events
416-955-0975
to Google Calendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Building Trust In Media - 2018-05-02 18:00:00