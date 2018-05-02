Building Trust In Media

In an age of misinformation, disinformation, AI and media manipulation, how can news organizations and platforms like Google build trust with audiences? Join speakers Richard Gingras (vice-president of news at Google) and Craig Silverman (media editor with BuzzFeed News) and moderator Anna Maria Tremonti, host of CBC Radio One’s The Current. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). $15-$25. Pre-register.