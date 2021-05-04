NOW MagazineAll EventsBurlesque Hour

Burlesque Hour

Burlesque Hour

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

Virtual lineup of shimmering and tassel twirling talented performers curated by Dainty Smith and Stone Cold Foxes. June 18 from 5:30-6:30 pm. http://pridetoronto.com

 

Date And Time

2021-06-18 @ 05:30 PM to
2021-06-18 @ 06:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.