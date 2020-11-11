NOW MagazineAll EventsBurna Boy

Livestream concert from London (UK). Nov 18 at 3 pm. https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/burna-boy-tickets?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=&utm_campaign=burna_boy_2020

2020-11-18 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-11-18 @ 04:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

