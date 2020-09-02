The Blackwood Gallery presents the launch of Burning Glass, Reading Stone, an eight-part lightbox series on the University of Toronto Mississauga Campus, opening September 8, 2020 with Martina Pozzan’s Musa × paradisiaca L.

Activating four outdoor lightboxes in public space on the UTM campus throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, Burning Glass, Reading Stone explores the conditions, technologies and spaces of spectatorship that mediate our engagements with the world — physical and virtual. The lightbox program features eight sets of images: each provides a distinct testimony borne of a particular mode of observation or narration.

Featuring work by: American Artist, Rouzbeh Akhbari, Yto Barrada, Black Quantum Futurism, Martina Pozzan, Oscar Santillán, Jon Sasaki, Erdem Taşdelen, Shaheer Zazai, and more.

September 8, 2020-June 27, 2021. Free. More info at 905-829-3789 or blackwoodgallery.ca