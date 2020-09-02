NOW MagazineAll EventsBurning Glass, Reading Stone

Burning Glass, Reading Stone

Burning Glass, Reading Stone

by
183 183 people viewed this event.

The Blackwood Gallery presents the launch of Burning Glass, Reading Stone, an eight-part lightbox series on the University of Toronto Mississauga Campus, opening September 8, 2020 with Martina Pozzan’s Musa × paradisiaca L.

Activating four outdoor lightboxes in public space on the UTM campus throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, Burning Glass, Reading Stone explores the conditions, technologies and spaces of spectatorship that mediate our engagements with the world — physical and virtual. The lightbox program features eight sets of images: each provides a distinct testimony borne of a particular mode of observation or narration. 

Featuring work by: American Artist, Rouzbeh Akhbari, Yto Barrada, Black Quantum Futurism, Martina Pozzan, Oscar Santillán, Jon Sasaki, Erdem Taşdelen, Shaheer Zazai, and more.

September 8, 2020-June 27, 2021. Free. More info at 905-829-3789 or blackwoodgallery.ca

Additional Details

Location - Blackwood Gallery

 

Date And Time

2020-09-08 to
2021-06-27
 

Location

 

Venue

Blackwood Gallery
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Blackwood Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.