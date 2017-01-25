Burns Dinner: Food, Drink & Poetry

Celebrating the Scottish poet & writer Robbie Burns, with traditional & non-traditional food favorites. With Scotch/Whiskey tastings hosted by Barman & Owner Mike Webster (Bar Raval), and poetry readings by Zak Jones (Dirty Laundry Poetry). And special guest Leila (our Scottish neighbour)... a self-proclaimed "mere mortal".

First seating at 6:30 pm, last seating 7:15 pm. Haggis & fanfare at 7:30,

Tastings & Courses to follow. Traditional Robbie Burns poetry & original pieces intermittent through the event. Last course approximately 9:30 pm. $100 +tax/tip Includes 4-5 drink pairings (2-3 scotch/whiskey). Full dinner including the kitchen's adaptation of traditional & non-traditional Burns dinner classics.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1807594526159626/