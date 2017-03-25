Butcher

Panasonic Theatre 651 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

by Nicolas Billon (Why Not Theatre). Stage thriller where an old man is dropped off at a police station wearing a foreign military uniform and Santa hat, with a meat hook around his neck.

 As a lawyer, a police officer, and a translator struggle to unravel the truth, they uncover a past that won’t stay buried, and a decades old quest for justice that must be served. Haunted by events a world away, no one is who they seem to be.

Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun and Mar 29, 2 pm. $39-$92.

Panasonic Theatre 651 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

