Butterfly Festival
Tommy Thompson Park foot of Leslie St, at Unwin, Toronto, Ontario
Walks and talks with bee and butterfly experts, milkweed planting, bike tours, info booths and displays and other activities for all ages. 10 am-3 pm. Free (RSVP for some workshops).
tommythompsonpark.ca/butterflyfestival
For more info, email ttp@trca.on.ca or call 416-661-6600 ext. 5972
