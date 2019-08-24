Butterfly Festival

to Google Calendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00

Tommy Thompson Park foot of Leslie St, at Unwin, Toronto, Ontario

Walks and talks with bee and butterfly experts, milkweed planting, bike tours, info booths and displays and other activities for all ages. 10 am-3 pm. Free (RSVP for some workshops).

tommythompsonpark.ca/butterflyfestival

For more info, email ttp@trca.on.ca  or call 416-661-6600 ext. 5972

Info

Tommy Thompson Park foot of Leslie St, at Unwin, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Butterfly Festival - 2019-08-24 10:00:00