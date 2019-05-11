Butterfly Hands
Chinatown Centre Mall 222 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Site-specific, interactive, multimedia art show that features photographs of massage parlour workers and their hands. There will also be visual art and stop-motion videos made by the workers themselves. Guests are asked to trace, cut out, decorate their own hands to add to the installation to stand in solidarity with the workers. May 11-30, lower level of the mall. Free.
