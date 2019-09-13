Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival

Craft & artisan markets, children's midway, buskers, live music and dancing on the Jane & Runnymede stages and lots of food at this lively street fest. Performers include Vasyl Popadiuk and the Papa Duke Band, Balaklava Blues, Bez Obmezhen, Ukrainian Male Chorus and more.

Sep 13-15, Fri 5-11 pm, Sat 9 am-11 pm, Sun noon-7 pm. Free.

ukrainianfestival.com // @TorUkrFest