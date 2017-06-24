By Invitation Only: Dance, Confederation And Reconciliation

DCD Gallery 149 Church, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario

Dance Collection Danse presents a dynamic array of imagery and artifacts co-curated by Amy Bowring and Troy Emery Twigg. Ballroom dance was used in nation building... and nation building led to banning Indigenous dance. This exhibit illuminates two narratives seldom heard in the Confederation story. Jun 24-Dec 22, reception 1-4 pm Jun 24. Free (donations welcome).

Info

DCD Gallery 149 Church, 3rd floor, Toronto, Ontario

Art

416-365-3233

