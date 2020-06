East End Arts presents an online space for artists, hobby-beaders, crafters and enthusiasts. Led by Queer Metis bead-artist, novelist, & film-maker, Adam Garnet Jones with special guest artists each week. June 11 & 25, July 9 & 23. 7-9 pm ET. Free. Online using Zoom, see website for details.

