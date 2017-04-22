BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat
Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts 36 Greenfield, Toronto, Ontario M4K 3N8
Ill Skillz Productions presents the massive urban dance competition featuring high school, college/university students and company dance teams. This edition features the high school students. Apr 22 from 2 to 7 pm. $30, adv $25.
Elite/post-secondary edition happens on March 11 at John Bassett Theatre (Metro Convention Centre, 255 Front W), see website for details.
Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts 36 Greenfield, Toronto, Ontario M4K 3N8
