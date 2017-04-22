BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat

to Google Calendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00

Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts 36 Greenfield, Toronto, Ontario M4K 3N8

Ill Skillz Productions presents the massive urban dance competition featuring high school, college/university students and company dance teams. This edition features the high school students. Apr 22 from 2 to 7 pm. $30, adv $25.

Elite/post-secondary edition happens on March 11 at John Bassett Theatre (Metro Convention Centre, 255 Front W), see website for details.

Info

Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts 36 Greenfield, Toronto, Ontario M4K 3N8 View Map

Stage
Dance

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - BYOB: Bring Your Own Beat - 2017-04-22 14:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print