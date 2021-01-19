Immersive theatre experience C-O-N-T-A-C-T is performed entirely outdoors where the audience follows the cast along downtown streets. The performers do not speak – audio is synced with the action and played through a mobile app, enabling the audience to feel like they are reading minds, hearing the actors’ inner thoughts as the story unfolds. The story: In a world where social distancing is the norm, Sarah is approached in the street by a stranger passing by, who turns out to be much more than he seems. Over 45 minutes, Sarah’s life will be forever changed by this extraordinary moment of C-O-N-T-A-C-T. A beautiful story of love, loss, catharsis, and redemption.

Toronto performances are scheduled to start March 9, 2021 for a six-week limited run, with six daily performances Thursday-Sunday, two on Mondays and Tuesdays, and four on Wednesdays. The event will be available simultaneously in multiple languages, spotlighting Canada’s cultural mosaic March 9 to Apr 18. All ages. $49. Two locations to choose from- College Park, 728 Bay St and Yonge-Dundas Square, 33 Dundas East. Designed specifically to ensure safety and follow public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions include a maximum of 20 people at each performance, guided by staff to keep socially-distanced space as they follow the performers along the street. Everyone – including the actors – wears masks. Tickets will be easy to exchange if necessary, recognizing the evolving situation around pandemic restrictions.

https://contact-the-show.com/