Chocolate Lovers Workshop

Join Tatiana Vicol, Holistic Nutritionist and Weight Loss Coach of TheCorporateNutritionist.com as she takes you through a journey of senses. You don't want to miss this workshop as you will learn how to make chocolate that tastes good and is good for you, using real, raw ingredients, just in time for Valentine's Day.

You will taste different flavoured chocolates and learn the tips and tricks to creating beautiful and delicious vegan chocolate, and a gift pack to take home. You will learn the recipe and method to creating quick and easy chocolate that everyone in your familty will love.

Please note: We use non-traditional ingredients.

Vegan, sugar free, dairy free, and raw ingredients.

You want to take this workshop if:

You LOVE chocolate

You want alternatives to conventional candy

You enjoy connecting with and meeting new people

You will learn:

About table sugar and fun facts

Different names for table or white sugar and where it is hiding

Natural sweetners and benefits

The recipe, methods, tips, and tricks

You will take home:

A gift pack of assorted chocolates

Recipe and instructions

A brand new set of skills in making awesome choclate

7 pm. $65.96.