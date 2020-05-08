Capital in the Twenty-First Century
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Hot Docs Virtual Theatre present the film directed by Justin Pemberton, based on the international bestseller by rock-star economist Thomas Piketty. The documentary is an eye-opening journey through wealth and power, a film that breaks the popular assumption that the accumulation of capital runs hand in hand with social progress, and shines a new light on today’s growing inequalities. May 8-21. kinomarquee.com/capital
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
