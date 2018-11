East side Toronto comedy showcase with Clare Belford, Shohana Sharmin, Benett Carlton, Daphney Joseph, Joanne O'Sullivan, Kelly Sanchuk and Miroki Tong. Hosted by Robert Watson. Presented by The Social Smiths. 7:30 pm. $10, at eventbrite.ca/e/52726333884.

www.facebook.com/events/321963928394496