Sustainable produce, artisanal cheeses, Niagara wine, baked goods, homemade soups, smoked salmon, fresh cut flowers and more. Tuesdays 3-7 pm, June 4-Oct 15. All proceeds go to Riverdale Farm.

The Market is located in the heart of Cabbagetown at the cross streets of Winchester & Sumach.

www.cabbagetownmarket.ca // info@cabbagetownmarket.ca